Rick Ross Previews $50 Million Mansion: "Let's Go Bigger"

Rick Ross is certainly no stranger to flexing his wealth, and unsurprisingly, the performer doesn't appear to show any signs of slowing down. In fact, Ross has been kicking it into high gear, recently tearing down the majority of his $35 million home to rebuild it. He shared a clip of the progress so far on social media, giving fans a walk-through of the soon-to-be $50 million mansion.

"This is what a $50 million home that's starting out looks like," he says in the clip, panning to the structure. "Talk is cheap. We finna do something great. The biggest boss Ricky Rozay, the culture. We told them every day we're hustling, they laughed at us... Let's go bigger."

Rick Ross Says "Talk Is Cheap"

His rebuilt $50 million mansion isn't the only thing Rick Ross has in the works these days, however. Earlier this month, he also shared his plans to build an underground bunker. "I'm excavating. It's going down," he told fans. "Y'all know how I love real estate, and I usually like to build and go up. We going underground now." He went on to explain that while he's "impressed" by Elon Musk's bunker, his will be even better, as it'll have a garage.

He's also been wrapped up in quite a bit of drama as of late, with his ex-wife Tia Kemp continuously shading him and others on social media. Most recently, she accused him of sleeping with Gucci Mane's wife Keyshia Ka'Oir while he was behind bars, though Ka'Oir denies this. What do you think of Rick Ross showing off the beginnings of his new $50 million mansion? Are you looking forward to seeing it once it's finished? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

