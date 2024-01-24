Rick Ross' Ex Tia Kemp Looks Unbothered On IG Live Amid Cease And Desist Drama

It's been an eventful few weeks for Rick Ross' ex Tia Kemp, but fortunately, it doesn't look like she's let that get her down. Kemp, who shares one child with the performer, recently took aim at him and his current girlfriend, Cristina Mackey. This prompted a response from his new boo, who called her out for allegedly making "fake accounts" to hate on her. Kemp fired back with full force, calling Mackey a "hoe" and threatening to attack her. She even claimed to have information on a secret medical condition of Ross', announcing that she'd ”send TMZ to his doctor" unless he paid her off.

Unsurprisingly, this resulted in Ross sending her a cease and desist, which stated that her claims were false and defamatory. In response, she again put him on blast, arguing that he was barking up the wrong tree. "Sue 50 Cent then," she said. "Don’t beef with me. Told you I wasn’t a rapper years ago, now you wanna shut me up. You ain’t shut up DJ Envy. You won’t cease [and desist] DJ Envy when he was putting on that CO uniform."

Tia Kemp Seems Content

He later appeared to have some sympathy for his former lover, backhandedly detailing all that she's going through. "Her mother, who’s a 30-year reoccurring crack addict, she’s back addicted, and Tia’s dealing with it," he described. Ross then claimed that Kemp had "botched" plastic surgery, but will "get over it" eventually.

It seems as though despite all of this, Kemp is doing better than ever, recently hopping on live to jam out to some music. In a clip from the live, she's seen dancing contently, looking as if she's gotten what she set out for. What do you think of Tia Kemp looking unbothered on Instagram Live amid her feud with Rick Ross? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

