Rick Ross Claims Tia Kemp Had Botched Plastic Surgery, In Response To Her Cease And Desist Rant

The ongoing feud between Mississippi rapper Rick Ross and his ex/baby mama, Tia Kemp, is heating up again. MMG's label head and entrepreneur savant sent over a cease and desist to her a couple of days ago. It was a byproduct of multiple verbal and defamatory attacks toward his new girl, Cristina Mackey. Of course, Tia was not happy about receiving that paperwork. So, she went on a ruthless rant.

She called Ross out for not being able to deal with his beefs that involve 50 Cent and DJ Envy. It went pretty viral and Rozay now has something to say back. Hollywood Unlocked broke down the commentary from the rapper and there is a scathing remark or two thrown in there. Ross said in response, "We all gotta imagine what [Tia]'s going through. She’s going through a lot. Her mother, who’s a 30-year reoccurring crack addict, she’s back addicted, and Tia’s dealing with it. She not living with Tia." He continues, "Tia say moms [is] with the sister that has a job. They don’t have the best relationship, but she’s helping her mom, and Tia’s helping her mom."

Rick Ross Wants Tia Kemp To Get It All Out... Maybe?

He did show some grace by wishing Tia's mother the best. Ross also wants his ex to feel she can express herself and that is the reason why he "won’t cut her IG page off or none of that." However, he still put Tia's family's personal life out in the world. If that was not petty enough Ross took it a step further. "Tia’s sister Ebony told me about that botched surgery, but you’re gonna get over it, you’re gonna heal. I ain’t gonna lie, we laughed about that for a little while." Surely, Tia will respond to this, so stay tapped in with us for any developing details.

What are your thoughts on Rick Ross' response to Tia Kemp's rants about the cease and desist he sent her way? Is he being real or is Ross joking around with his comments? Who has a leg up on the beef so far in your opinion? Will things ever get settled with these two, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Rick Ross and Tia Kemp. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the pop culture and music world.

