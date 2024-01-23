Ice Spice Quick To Dispel Pregnancy Rumors After Posting A Quick Outfit Check

Overall, Ice Spice is an artist who has truly excelled over the past year and some change. Although she seemingly came out of nowhere, she has been able to maintain a solid level of artistic merit. Of course, her first big hit was the track "Munch." Subsequently, she came through with a plethora of other huge tracks and collaborations. From Taylor Swift to Nicki Minaj, it is clear that Spice is gaining the respect of those around her. For now, it seems as though she is not going anywhere.

The artist is hoping to have a massive 2024. She has promised some new music, and some fans are curious as to whether or not a full debut album could be on the way. Whatever the case may be, it remains clear that the anticipation is very much real. While fans wait for new music, Spice has been posting photos on social media. On Monday, she dropped a fit check that eventually led to some pregnancy rumors. Spice caught wind of the pregnancy talk and immediately decided to respond.

Ice Spice Reacts

"Nobody pregnant n****s just phat," Ice Spice wrote. It was a very matter-of-fact response that just goes to show that the artist doesn't mind being blunt. Unfortunately, these kinds of rumors have oftentimes come with the territory of being a big artist. There are lots of fans who like to create narratives, and they will take every opportunity to do so. However, some artists are very online, and they see everything that is said about them. Spice appears to be one of those artists, and it is working to her benefit.

Hopefully, Ice Spice shares some new music with us very soon. There is one snippet in particular that has been making the rounds of late. If that song is released soon, fans will most certainly be content. Let us know what you think of the New York artist, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

