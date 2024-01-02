Ice Spice Co-Signs Playboi Carti Track "BACKR00MS" After He Shouts Her Out

Ice Spice is a fan of the new Carti track.

Ice Spice had herself a truly incredible 2023. Following the success of her 2022 hit "Munch," Spice became a household name. Overall, she was able to secure some massive collaborations with the likes of Taylor Swift, and even Nicki Minaj. Although some were questioning the sustainability of her success, she ended up putting a lot of those questions to rest. Heading into 2024, she is primed and ready for another big year, especially with the Grammys on the horizon.

Last night, Ice Spice found herself as part of the rollout for Playboi Carti's brand-new track "BACKR00MS." The song features Travis Scott, and leading up to the song's release, Carti was shouting her out. She had posted some raunchy photos for her birthday, and Carti ended up reposting them. As it turns out, there is even a bar on the song about Carti needing a "Munch" like Ice Spice. Spice was taking notice, and once the song dropped, she ended up showing some love. "Backr00ms," she tweeted while adding a lipstick kiss emoji.

Ice Spice Reacts

As for the song itself, it is yet another lowkey and mysterious song from the artist. With each new album era, Carti has delivered a new sound. However, this is by far the biggest departure from his core sound yet. Regardless, it seems to be a sound that fans are genuinely enjoying. Carti is always finding new ways to reinvent himself, and this new era could birth his best album yet. Only time will tell whether or not that album actually comes out anytime soon. Based on some estimations, the album is going to come in January.

The Song

You can check out the new music video for "BACKR00MS," below. Let us know what you think of the song, in the comments section. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases. 2024 is about to be a whole lot of fun.

