Playboi Carti Brings Travis Scott Into The Opium-verse With "BACKR00MS"

Playboi Carti has been looking to drop new music this year. Overall, it is being speculated that he will be coming through with an album this month. He has dropped four singles so far. Firstly, he came through with "Different Day" which is also known as "UR THE MOON." Secondly, he came through with "2024" which was an incredible departure from his previous sounds. Subsequently, we got "H00DBYAIR" which is arguably the best of the bunch. Most recently, on Monday night, he dropped "BACKR00MS" with none other than Travis Scott.

This is a track that was being promoted by a plethora of stars. Travis Scott himself, Kanye West, and even Ice Spice came through with their praise for the new track. At 9:30 PM EST last night, the music video for the track debuted, and it was certainly an impressive display. As you can see below, the video has a similar feel and aesthetic to the previous videos. However, this time around, we see Carti delivering a subdued performance that matches up with the production perfectly.

Playboi Carti x Travis Scott

So far, these new tracks are a huge departure from the sonics of Whole Lotta Red. Carti is embracing a new era, and so far, it is getting a lot of praise. With "BACKR00MS," Carti is putting this new sound through its paces, and it seems to be working. While Travis Scott's feature can also be described as subdued, he does a good job of staying in Carti's pocket. Ultimately, it leads to a solid collaboration that helps cement the Opium founder's new sound.

