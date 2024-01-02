Kanye West Reposts Playboi Carti Single Announcement, Sparks Fan Speculation

Earlier today, Playboi Carti announced a new single. He's been dropping tracks on YouTube for a few weeks now but it seems like he's gearing up to release his first official new song in years. Not only is he returning with a new track, but he also confirmed that it features Travis Scott. The pair have collaborated twice before already. Scott contributed a verse to the song "Love Hurts" from Carti's 2018 album Die Lit. They teamed up again earlier this year for the hit song "FEIN!" from Travis Scott's new album UTOPIA.

But the new single could feature yet another major collaborator. Kanye West uses his social media pretty sparingly these days but he took to his Instagram story earlier today. He did so in order to share Carti's new single announcement, indicating he may have also had something to do with the song. Many fans speculated right away that he may have played a role on the production end of the song. That guess makes sense as West contributed production work to one of the songs Carti dropped on YouTube last month. Check out West's repost of the announcement below.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Needs Kanye West As Much As Kanye West Needs Freddie Gibbs

Kanye West Shares Playboi Carti Announcement

In other Kanye West news, it was reported last year that he's selling his $53 million Malibu mansion. The house is famously designed by architect Tadao Ando, but was stripped of many of its essential facets since West purchased it. Now an insider has revealed some of the reasons West is choosing to sell the sparse living space.

“Unfortunately, the concrete settled into more of a cadet gray and he was hoping for a warmer tone, more of dovetail gray or coachman’s cape. Ye would only visit the house at sunrise and sunset when he said the color didn’t irritate him so much. Eventually, he stopped going altogether," the insider revealed. What do you think of Kanye West resharing Playboi Carti's new song announcement? Do you think West did production work on the track? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Kanye West's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]