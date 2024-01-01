Playboi Carti & Travis Scott Dropping New Music Tonight

Playboi Carti's Music is almost here, with an early January drop in the cards and various singles coming out on non-streaming social media platforms. Moreover, it seems like he didn't want to waste any time in 2024, and is acting quite fast to get fans even more excited. To do so, the Atlanta native tapped one of the biggest artists working today, someone with whom he crafted one of the biggest songs of 2023. The "FE!N," "Love Hurts," and "Green & Purple" duo is back, as he and Travis Scott are apparently dropping new music tonight (Monday, January 1) at 9:30PM (time zone unclear). In a clip used to announce this, presumably one of the Whole Lotta Red stars onstage goons shouts out the good news.

Furthermore, this falls in line with previous hints of new music coming very soon from Playboi Carti's producer, F1lthy. It seems like this confirms that was the case, even if the timeline that he set out wasn't exactly how things ended up panning out. Still, there's a lot of excitement for the rage pioneer to come through with another defining body of work, and it's unclear what styles or sounds he will champion on this. Teases like "UR THE MOON," "2024," and "H00DBYAIR" sound less rage-heavy and more ethereal or rooted in typical trap.

Travis Scott & Playboi Carti Are Dropping Tonight

Of course, this isn't all that's contributing to this album cycle; after all, even Playboi Carti has to play the extracurricular game. In this case, it relates to relationship rumors, which are a bit concerning given his history with romantic trouble and alleged abuse and neglect in the past. Regardless, when the 28-year-old and Camila Cabello were spotted on a FaceTime call, people still went straight to the rumor mill to speculate. It's certainly a very different headline that we're not used to seeing with his rollouts.

Meanwhile, the "King Vamp" MC's ex, Iggy Azalea, recently accused him of being an absent father again after he posted a clip of him with their son Onyx. A lot of drama surfaced around this in 2023, and hopefully 2024 brings better news regarding it. But what fans know for sure is that this year is finally going to end the drought for new Playboi Carti. For more news on him and the latest updates on Travis Scott, keep checking in with HNHH.

