Playboi Carti & Camila Cabello Spark Speculation With Facetime Call

Playboi Carti is making some truly massive moves right now. Overall, he is readying a new album that many are saying is coming soon. Although we do not know for sure when it will drop, the signs are as clear as day right now. He has dropped three new songs, and based on what we have heard, he has changed up his sound quite a bit. There is no telling if he will keep this sound across an entire album. However, there is no doubt that the fans are excited for whatever he may drop.

When it comes to Carti and his personal life, his fans have definitely taken an interest. For instance, his relationship with Iggy Azalea was always something that the fans were curious about. Although that relationship is over, his supporters still find themselves invested in their child together, Onyx. Now that Carti has revealed he also has a daughter, the interest in Carti's personal life has been renewed. This is especially true as Carti was in the studio with Camila Cabello recently. Over the weekend, they even hopped on Facetime.

Playboi Carti x Camila Cabello

As you can imagine, this has subsequently led to speculation about Carti and his dating life. After all, Carti is saved as "Jordan" in her contacts. Not to mention, they seem to be spending more time together. When you consider how they are in completely different musical categories, you can see how the rumors would be hitting right now. Whether or not they are dating, has not been confirmed by either party. That said, the fans are going to continue to make up theories until someone gives a hard stance.

