phone call
- RelationshipsMariah The Scientist Roasted For Calling Young Thug "Daddy" In Alleged Call LeakUnless this is the work of some artificial intelligence wizardry, some fans unfortunately mocked the 26-year-old's choice of words.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Goes On Facetime With Viral Sensation 4BatzFans are excited about a potential collab.By Alexander Cole
- GossipCrip Mac Calls Adam22 From Behind Bars, Shares Motivational Message"Everything's gonna C alright," Crip Mac says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicPlayboi Carti & Camila Cabello Spark Speculation With Facetime CallCarti seems to be getting close to the popstar.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKanye West & Tory Lanez Prayed Together Over The Phone, Ye Claims In RantThe Yeezy mogul was complaining about everyone making an uproar about his antisemitism, but not seeing his religious values.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsTyrese Claims He Nearly Beat Up His Friend For Having A Photo Of His Girlfriend On His Phone"One of the homies almost caught a 5 piece with a biscuit," Tyrese says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDJ Akademiks Claims Drake Tried To Mediate SZA BeefDrizzy reportedly wanted to know if a middle ground could be reached.By Ben Mock
- MusicKeshia Chante Reveals Bow Wow Beef Was A "Misunderstanding"Keshia Chante and Bow Wow have finally talked things out.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicRod Wave Tells Gillie & Wallo That Drake Is Dream Collab, They Call His Team To LinkThe soul-rap star had a phone call with Drake's team during "Million Dollaz Worth Of Game," so Wallo and Gillie certainly gave him his money's worth.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicWack 100 & 1090 Jake Call Each Other Out On Air During "No Jumper" PodcastA phone call between the two got off to a bad start.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDrake's Dad Reports Disturbing Phone Calls, Cops InvestigateDennis Graham -- Drake's dad -- is dealing with some scary stuff right now.By Jake Lyda
- SportsGervonta Davis Says Jail Move Was Due To Judge Not Approving Of House Arrest SetupGervonta Davis explained that the judge didn't approve of where he was spending house arrest.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureDJ Envy & Gunplay Go Back-And-Forth During Heated Phone Call: VideoThe drama continues.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSnoop Dogg Supports Tyrese Amid Mental Health Struggles: "You Godly Now"Snoop told Tyrese during a phone call that his work on his upcoming album will help others.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTory Lanez Calls For A "Fair Trial" During New Phone Call From PrisonTory Lanez has accused the prosecution of "outrageous and disgusting tricks" in his trial for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.By Cole Blake
- LifeMeagan Good Reveals Truth Behind NLE Choppa CallMeagan Good has cleared some things up about NLE Choppa's viral call to her last month.By Ben Mock
- GossipNLE Choppa Shoots His Shot With Meagan GoodThe rapper was actually very excited when, after gushing about the actress, Jason Lee pulled her up on a phone call.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureAndrew Tate Potentially Incriminated Himself In Jail CallClaims surfaced on social media that a source close to Tate believes he said something that could make his case much tougher to deny.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureYNW Melly Reveals His Phone Privileges Have Been Revoked, Says He's "In Great Spirits"YNW Melly's IG feed lit up with an update this afternoon.By Hayley Hynes