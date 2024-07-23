Ralo & YFN Lucci Opt For Unity With Recent Jail Call

Ralo says he wants to "show the world how to be real men."

Ralo shared a video of him calling up YFN Lucci to discuss his prison sentence as the rapper continues to serve time for a gang-related charge in Atlanta. He posted the clip on Instagram on Monday, showing support for Lucci. Ralo, himself, spent several years in jail on drug charges stemming from an arrest in 2018.

“Imagine being on 23 hour lock down for months,” Ralo wrote in the post. “That sht will f*k up a person head and soul. We gotta give Lucci momma her flowers for holding that sht down for him. I have to beg Lucci to allow me to do sht for his kids cuz that’s all ah n***a got fr. I told him we gotta show the world how to be real men cuz it’s way too much flaw sht going on and the people following the sucker sht. He will never old nothing in return im looking for my rewards for our lord. Anything I do for anybody is to cleanse my soul from all the wrong I’ve done… I love you forever brother #FreeLucci (Ralo Chapter 38 Volume 3 #OutNow go watch and subscribe my YouTube please).”

YFN Lucci Performs In Atlanta For Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 15: Rapper YFN Lucci performs at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2019 at State Farm Arena on June 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

In the phone call, Ralo echoed similar sentiments: “You know, after like five, six years go by that sh*t, you be needing that sh*t, Lucci. That bankroll get kind of, you know what I’m saying? You know, my first two years I cocky. I don’t need nothing from no b*tch. Five years went by, six years I said, ‘Hold up I need it’.” Check out the full post below.

