Ralo Released From Federal Prison After Serving Six Years

There have been plenty of feel-good headlines around the hip-hop world this year. Quite a few of them have dealt with rappers finishing their prison sentences. Some include B.G., 42 Dugg, and more. The latest artist to rejoin society is Atlanta, Georgia native, Ralo. His time behind bars was quite lengthy. In fact, he was doing six years of time. We got a rough idea of when the rapper would be released a couple of weeks ago. Ralo perfectly predicted the timeline, as he was just freed today.

His update came back on October 23 when he posted an emotional Instagram post. Ralo's message talked about his close friendship with the late Marlo. Ralo said, "Assalamualaikum | Marlo told me not to worry he was going to be the first person at the gate waiting on me when this s*** over. My release is in two weeks and I know life goes on, but this s*** aint da same as when we was passing this money around we was all happy and helping each other." He continues, "Nowadays people doing they best to kick others down, so they can stand above them, but the only way thats going to happen is if im in my grave with Marlo. I aint going for none strange..."

Ralo Is A Free Man

As we said, Ralo was right on the money. He was locked up for drug conspiracy charges. Now, he gets to start over and he is doing so fairly soon. XXL says he will be dropping a new track called "First Day Out." In the video above, tons of people close to him are there to greet him. They crowd around him in jubilation as he is all smiles.

