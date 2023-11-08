Doja Cat Gets Angry With Fans For Pointing Out Her Nipples On Stream

Doja Cat is someone who has had a very interesting year for a plethora of different reasons. Firstly, she started beefing with her very own fans. For instance, she came out and said that a lot of her fans were stupid for enjoying her pop output. Furthermore, she continued to alienate fans further with her actions. Overall, this led to a lot of people being upset with her and abandoning their fandom. Once her album Scarlet dropped, fans seemingly came back and made "Paint The Town Red" a number-one song.

These days, Doja Cat is actually on tour, and she is looking to make the most of it. So far, many of the videos coming out from the tour are quite good. Doja seems to be at the top of her game, and she is selling out venues. However, one area that she has been a bit more erratic in, has been her Instagram Live sessions. The artist is always acting in a bizarre manner, and fans have been pretty interested in all of it. In her latest livestream, things definitely took a turn as she wore a racy top that exposed some of her assets.

Doja Cat Continues Her Erratic Streak

Throughout the video, Doja Cat can be seen admonishing her fans for pointing out that her nipples were visible. This leads to a rant of sorts in which she continues to bounce up and down. “Oh no, you see my nipples? You see my big fat tits?” Doja said. “Oh God! Oh no! You see them? My nipples? Oops! Shut up! Shut the fuck up.” It was a rant that was to the point, and it has subsequently gone a bit viral.

Overall, Doja is a free spirit who will continue to do as she pleases. Let us know what you think of her behavior, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

