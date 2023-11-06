Doja Cat’s Erratic Behavior On IG Live Sparks Concern From Fans

Doja Cat's latest Instagram Live post has fans concerned as a clip from the stream has been circulating on social media in which she acts erratically. "It's taking everything in me to not take off my fucking clothes right now," Doja says in the video while repeatedly slamming her hand on the couch.

When TheNeighborhoodTalk shared the post, one fan commented: "Are we going to keep pretending like she’s ok? She’s clearly not ok." Another wrote similarly: "Are we watching her lose her mind in real time or am I just too old for this type of propaganda." Not all users were worried about Doja. One, in particular, defended the Scarlet rapper: "Y’all pick and choose cause The Queen can just sit on live and read comments and y’all would swear she high on Coke and live in a crack house but everybody else can do stuff like this and it’s normal."

Doja Cat Attends The Grammy Awards

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Doja Cat attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Doja is currently performing on The Scarlet Tour, which will see her travel across the United States and Canada from now through December 13, 2023, at the United Center in Chicago. Ice Spice and Doechii are joining her at the shows. Check out her latest questionable antics on Instagram Live below.

Doja Cat Resists Taking Her Clothes Off On IG Live

Doja is performing on The Scarlet Tour in promotion of her latest studio album of the same name. She dropped the featureless album back in September with several singles including "Paint The Town Red," "Attention," "Demons," and "Balut." The project peaked at number four on the US Billboard 200 and became Doja's third top-ten entry on the chart. Be on the lookout for further updates on Doja Cat on HotNewHipHop.

