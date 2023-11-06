Doja Cat Flips Off Camera While Posing For Pic With Fans

Doja Cat jokingly flipped off the camera in a new photo of her posing with fans on social media. Rocking a crop top, blue jeans, and high heels, she stood next to four young fans while sticking her middle finger up. Pop Crave shared the image on Twitter, on Sunday.

"Doja looked like she's the one who asked for a pic," one fan wrote in response, while one more added: "They look like they don’t know what to do when she posed like that." Another joked: "I hope you never wear this again," in response to her shoes.

Doja Cat Kicks Off "The Scarlett Tour"

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 31: Doja Cat kicks off The Scarlet Tour on October 31, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Dana Jacobs/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Doja has had a tumultuous relationship with her fans as of late. After losing over 180,000 followers, earlier this year, for calling out her fanbase, she remarked that she felt "free." While speaking with Harper's Bazaar afterward, she elaborated: “My theory is that if someone has never met me in real life, then, subconsciously, I’m not real to them. So when people become engaged with someone they don’t even know on the internet, they kind of take ownership over that person. They think that person belongs to them in some sense. And when that person changes drastically, there is a shock response that is almost uncontrollable… I’ve accepted that that’s what happens.” Check out Doja Cat's latest run-in with her fans below.

Doja Cat Poses With Fans

Doja Cat's meeting up with fans comes after she embarked on The Scarlett Tour, last week. Beginning at Chase Center in San Francisco on Halloween, the tour is scheduled to run through December 13, 2023, at United Center in Chicago. Ice Spice and Doechii are joining her at the shows. Be on the lookout for further updates on the tour on HotNewHipHop.

