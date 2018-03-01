fanbase
- MusicNicki Minaj Reveals 6 Things She's Learned About The BarbzNicki Minaj says the Barbz "are different."By Cole Blake
- MusicIs Nicki Minaj's Wild Barbz Fanbase Out Of Control?Nicki Minaj's Barbz have been throwing a shared temper tantrum online, resulting in real world consequences. By TeeJay Small
- MusicNicki Minaj Calls Out Fake Fan Pages On Twitter: "C.I.A. Tingz"Nicki Minaj is weeding out the fakes.By Cole Blake
- MusicDoja Cat Flips Off Camera While Posing For Pic With FansDoja Cat's latest photo with fans is getting mixed reactions on social media.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKanye West's Music Fanbase Is Dwindling, Charlamagne Tha God Suggests: WatchThe musical stylings of Ye have gone through some serious changes since he first blew up, and not all of his listeners have stuck around as a result.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicHip Hop's Most Controversial FanbasesBe sure not to p*ss these fanbases off!By Demi Phillips
- Original ContentFrank Ocean's Complicated Relationship With His FanbaseAmid a mixed bag performance from Frank Ocean at Coachella 2023, the relationship between Ocean and his fanbase remains a chaotic dynamic. By Caleb Hardy
- TVDonald Glover Delivers Teaser For BeyHive-Inspired Series "Swarm"An obsessed fan takes things a bit too far, and Glover explores the downside to fanbases.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureSimon Pegg Believes "Star Wars" Has Most "Toxic" FanbaseHe called it "sad" and added that "Star Trek" is much more inclusive.By Erika Marie
- MusicNicki Minaj Leaks Phone Numbers Of Trolls And Instructs The Barbz To "Have No Mercy"Nicki Minaj got the Barbz to do her dirty work after leaking the phone numbers of a group chat that wouldn't stop texting her after they somehow obtained her digits.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicTory Lanez Celebrates 10 Million FollowersFresh off hitting that ten million mark, Tory Lanez takes to Instagram to celebrate a new social media milestone. By Mitch Findlay
- BarsNicki Minaj Strongly Hints At Pregnancy On Chance The Rapper's "Zanies And Fools"The Barbies have lost their wits since learning of Nicki Minaj's latest mommy rumblings.By Devin Ch
- MusicFuture Fans Defending Rapper After Ciara's "Red Table Talk" About HimFans are divided after Ciara's interview about life after Future.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBeyoncé & Taylor Swift's Fans Clash After "Copycat" BBMA PerformanceBeyoncé's fans were not impressed with Taylor Swift's performance last night.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Invites Fans To Call & Text Her: "Wishing I Had Someone To Talk To"Chat with "Your girl, Amber Rose."By Zaynab
- SportsJeanie Buss Slams Supporters Critical Of LeBron Signing: "They’re Not Laker Fans"The fringe minority who are displeased with the LeBron James signing have been excoriated by team owner Jeanie Buss.By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj's Cryptic Tweet Has Twitter Speculating On Its Possible MeaningFans have created their own meanings as to what Nicki Minaj's deleted tweet means.By Alex Zidel
- SportsLebron James and The Los Angeles Lakers: A Good Fit?A few teams teams, namely the Lakers, look like prime candidates for his services.By Devin Ch
- MusicThe Game Shows Love To Fans, Including One With A Massive Head TattooThe Game shows love to his fans, shouting out those who have supported him along the way.By Alex Zidel