Nicki Minaj Calls Out Fake Fan Pages On Twitter: "C.I.A. Tingz"

Nicki Minaj is weeding out the fakes.

BYCole Blake
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Nicki Minaj says that she's learned some of her fan pages are being funded by companies looking for inside information on her fanbase. She explained the situation on Twitter, Sunday. The rant began with her writing: "Unfollowed 8 today. Let’s GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. I found out something very important today about something …. I’ll tell y’all shortly."

After about 20 minutes, she added: "Imagine you get hired to a prestigious company & they say ok today your job is to create a barb page & pretend to be a barb for as long as possible & give us updates every day. We’ll advise when it’s time to try to dismantle sh!t. Chiiiiiiiiiiii this some REAL CIA TINGZ. GAG."

Nicki Minaj Step Out In New York City

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 11: Nicki Minaj at the 'Watch What Happens Live' show taping on December 11, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Minaj didn't provide any further details on which exact accounts she was referring to, but fans were supportive of her frustration in the replies. One wrote: "The obsession really is insane. They are scared af of us." Another added: "I'd expose them and quit lmaooo are ppl that desperate to make money?" Check out Minaj's full posts about the matter below.

Nicki Minaj Vents About Fake Fan Accounts

Minaj's tweets come after the release of a second deluxe version of her latest album, Pink Friday 2 (Gag City PLUTO Edition). The newest release ends with "Press Play" featuring Future. It marks her second collaboration with the rapper on the album. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj on HotNewHipHop.

