Nicki Minaj Faces Refund Demands From Fans Amid "Pink Friday 2" Tour Complaints

BYCole Blake
Billboard Women In Music 2019 Presented By YouTube Music
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Nicki Minaj accepts the Gamechanger Award onstage during Billboard Women In Music 2019, presented by YouTube Music, on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Billboard)
Nicki Minaj has already addressed the drama.

Nicki Minaj has been dealing with backlash on social media, as some fans have been requesting refunds for their tickets to the ongoing Pink Friday 2 World Tour. As caught by Bossip, they've been upset about Minaj starting the shows late as well as allegations of lip-syncing. Minaj eventually addressed the backlash on X (formerly Twitter).

"This ain’t the mthfkn opera, user reggibivv. It’s a HIGH LEVEL 4 HOUR ICONIC MASTER FKNG PIECE MASTER FKNG CLASS HIP HOP SHOW HEADLINED BY THE QUEEN, N****,” she wrote in one post. ”#GagCityBIRMINGHAM is only hours away!!!!! Yrsutdtidihcosefdiditxitdkhxidkf. Yaaaaaayyyyyyyy. Love you guys!!!!”

Nicki Minaj Performs On Her "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York at Madison Square Garden on September 07, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation)

She continued: "If you are asking in a 'serious' way why you didn’t 'GET' a song that another city got, time travel yo narrow ass to the days where you wouldn’t have already seen 40 shows on IG LIVE FOR FREE. Pay for those free shows or sitcho silly tail self down & be surprised. Be in the moment. This ain’t a fkng juke box. I just performed 81MM worth of 'fallin 4 u.' If you do the same exact show they’d say it’s the same show! If you make changes, they comparing & being ungrateful." After she explained her side of the situation, many of her fans came to her defense in the replies.

Nicki Minaj Responds To Criticism

Over the next month, Minaj will continue performing in Miami, Jacksonville, Kansas City, and more cities before wrapping up the Pink Friday 2 World Tour in her hometown of Queens, New York on October 11. Check out her comments on the drama below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj on HotNewHipHop.

