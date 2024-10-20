Nicki Minaj Recalls Dramatic Moment She Got Fired From Red Lobster Before Her Career Took Off

Nicki Minaj says she "would always get fired.”

Nicki Minaj recently recalled a dramatic moment when she got fired from working at Reb Lobster while speaking with Eva Chen, the Vice President of Fashion at Meta. The two had sat down for a discussion at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion event in New York City, earlier this week. The topic arose while discussing her jobs prior to working in the music industry. Minaj joked that she had several gigs but "would always get fired.”

“One of the big [times] was as a waitress at Red Lobster,” she began. “People would come in and they wouldn’t leave a tip, and that’s rude. One day, this lady came in with her boyfriend, and they needed my pen to sign the credit card slip. I went back to the table, and not only did they not leave me a tip, but they took my pen!"

Nicki Minaj Performs On Her "Pink Friday 2 World Tour"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New. York at Madison Square Garden on September 07, 2024, in New York City.

“That set me off for some reason,” Minaj explained. “I ran outside into the parking lot, and caught them just as they were turning out. I banged on their window and said, ‘Give me my pen!,’ and I banged on their window hard enough to break it. Then they told on me and I got fired.”

The interview comes after Minaj wrapped up her Pink Friday 2 World Tour with a climatic concert in her hometown of Queens, New York, earlier this month. Despite the conclusion of the tour, she recently hopped on X (formerly Twitter) to shut down rumors about going on a hiatus. "Ain’t going no mthfkn where. Kiss my ass & HIATUS," she wrote. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj on HotNewHipHop.

