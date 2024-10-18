Nicki Minaj Angers Lil Kim Fans With Comments About Having The First Fan Army

Was Nicki really the first rapper to name their fanbase?

Even though Nicki Minaj has other femcee beefs to handle these days, the conflict with Lil Kim continues to be one of her most well-known and debated. Moreover, she inadvertently contributed to another point of contention on Wednesday (October 16) during a conversation at Vogue's Forces of Fashion event in New York City. The specific claims that Kim fans are mad about is how the Trinidadian femcee claimed that there were no rappers naming their fanbases before Nicki cultivated, supported, and championed the Barbz, citing Justin Bieber's Beliebers and Lady Gaga's Little Monsters as her predecessors in this regard in other genres.

"Before l had a record deal, my fans were making a moment for themselves on Twitter," Nicki Minaj expressed. "I had already given them a name. In fact, do you know that all these artists that give their fans names now, when I started calling my fans the Barbz, there were no rappers naming their fans. [...] That was it. Now every single human being that becomes an artist gives their fans a name. Even artists in other countries. I didn’t think it was something that would spread to the hip-hop community at all. But it doesn’t matter, because the Barbz are still superior."

Nicki Minaj Addresses Fanbase Culture

As for Lil Kim fans, they called Nicki Minaj out because they feel like Kim deserves that credit. "Rappers better run and hide, ’cause here comes the Beehive," the Brooklyn femcee rapped on "The Beehive" off of her 2003 album La Bella Mafia. "Maturing is realizing Nicki Minaj’s number one goal is to take credit for EVERYTHING Lil’ Kim contributed to the game,” one fan retorted. “KIM WAS THE FIRST RAPPER to name their fan base (BEEHIVE) in early 2000s (That’s 20+ years ago!) sorry nicki the fan base names existed BEFORE the internet." This criticism also extended to include other femcees like Foxy Brown. Check out more reactions down below.

Fans & Lil Kim Defenders React

Meanwhile, some other alleged Nicki Minaj shade came in the form of her apparent reaction to the drama between her ex Safaree and his ex wife Erica Mena. That's just a theory, though, so take it with a grain of salt. Either way, this Lil Kim debate has solid points on both sides, although we doubt they will reconcile.