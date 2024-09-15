Nicki Minaj Makes Fan’s Day After Disappointing Meet-And-Greet Experience

One Barb From Cleveland recently missed their opportunity to meet Nicki Minaj.

It's been a busy few months for Nicki Minaj, but regardless, she recently found the time to make a fan's day. Currently, the "FTCU" rapper is making her way across the U.S. on the second leg of her "Pink Friday 2" tour. Over the weekend, she performed in Cleveland, OH, and later surprised the Barbz with a visit to a local shoe store.

The visit was to celebrate her sneaker line with LOCI launching in DTLR, and plenty of fans were in attendance. Unfortunately, while most of them had a great time, not all of them had their expectations met. One fan, for example, took to Twitter/X shortly after to share an emotional clip of herself. According to her, she waited all day for an opportunity to meet Nicki but left disappointed.

“Stood standing all day from 1pm to finally getting closer to the entrance just to announce meets are over. @NICKIMINAJ My heart is broken mother [broken heart emoji, crying emoji]," user @97sbabyy wrote. "Thank you to the Barbz that had my back [single tear emoji] #GagCityCleveland #NickixLøcixDTLR.” Eventually, Nicki heard about the fan's experience and decided to make it up to her with a generous offer.