Nicki Minaj & The Barbz Flood Foxy Brown With Praise On Her Birthday

Nicki Minaj calls Foxy Brown "the best to ever do it."

It's no secret that Foxy Brown has been a huge inspiration for Nicki Minaj. The "FTCU" performer frequently shows love to Foxy online, in interviews, and more. Yesterday, she even got the Brooklyn-born rapper to trend on Twitter/X in honor of her birthday, and was sure to show her love with various posts.

"Happy birthday to my biggest inspiration @foxybrown," she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a series of champagne bottle emojis. She went on to share several more photos of Foxy, calling her "the best to ever do it." Nicki didn't stop there, however. She proceeded to share multiple posts from the Barbz, praising Foxy for her talent, looks, and more.

Nicki Minaj & The Barbz Show Love To Foxy Brown

"Like?!?!!" she replied to a photo of the femcee. "FROM BIRTH!!!! BIRTH!!! first time I met her on the come up dvd i couldn’t stop complimenting her. Looked better in person. Soft a** beautiful skin. From hair to toe. Every feature on that face did what needed to be done!!! the PRETTIEST!!! And there’s no runner up!!!" Nicki isn't the only one to show love in recent months, however. Following the release of Pink Friday 2, Foxy praised Nicki for breaking her record as the female rapper with the most No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200. "Only Nic could break tha king record," she wrote at the time. "Hella proud [fire emoji]. 26 yr record iz brazy tho. Y'all mean to tell me no b*tch broke that sh*t in my absence! Took twin to set tha bar again!"