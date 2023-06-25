Recently, Nicki Minaj shared her appreciation for rapper Foxy Brown on her Apple Music show, Queen Radio. “Listen to me real f***ing quick,” she begins, “it’s not a b*tch walking planet f***ing earth that is f***ing with Foxy Brown.” She pauses before going on to rap lyrics from Brown’s 2001 Broken Silence track “730.” Nicki then scoffs in disbelief at the mere thought.

This wasn’t the first time Nicki sung the praises of Foxy Brown. In November of last year, she discussed the influence the rapper has had on her with City Girls’ JT for i-D. When she was asked which artists had the most influence on her, she immediately responded “Foxy Brown.” She continued, “I still probably at times sound similar to her. I would listen to this woman non-stop.” She went on to cite their shared Trinidadian descent. “Finding out she was from Trinidad was so freaking amazing to me,” Nicki explained, “because I never imagined that a rapper could be from my country.” She continued to compliment the rapper, saying “She’s so precise with her delivery, and so clear. And I really love clarity in raps.”

Read More: Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”

Foxy Brown’s Influence On Nicki Minaj

Back in 2017, Nicki praised Foxy Brown again in an Instagram post for her influence’s birthday. “I may have never even started rapping if it wasn’t for her,” she captioned a photo of the rapper, “KING FOX.” Nicki continued to praise her, saying, “Her flow & delivery is still unmatched. You can’t listen to me w/o hearing her influence. She’s still the only thing I compete w/when it comes to precision of flow, delivery & execution.”

Though Nicki claimed she only competes with Foxy Brown, it appears as though some Cardi B fans disagree. Last week, it was revealed that one of Cardi’s superfans allegedly started a recent petition to get Nicki kicked out of Hidden Hills. The petition targeted Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty, and his sex offender status. Additional posts by the Twitter user reference plans to “end” Nicki Minaj “from the inside out.”

Read More: Cardi B Superfan Allegedly Started Petition To Kick Nicki Minaj Out Of Hidden Hills

[Via]