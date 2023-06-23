Nicki Minaj may be getting a lot of hype for her “Barbie World” single with Ice Spice, but she has a new and more pressing issue to handle: her home. Moreover, a petition surfaced from the Hidden Hills community in Los Angeles (where Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty bought a $19.5 million mansion last December) that wants them kicked out due to Petty’s sex offender status. For those unaware, he failed to register as one in California (and is serving one year of home detention as a result), although he is registered in New York. Furthermore, resident Beverly Bardan started a change.org petition titled “SAY NO TO SEX OFFENDERS IN HIDDEN HILLS.” However, this was all reportedly a false flag from a Cardi B fan who took their public feud too far, and the details they falsely offered are as follows.

“Kenneth Petty is a level 3 sex offender, convicted for the attempted rape of a 16 year old girl, and has a high likelihood to reoffend,” states the petition. “He was also found guilty for killing a man. He is currently under house arrest for failing to register as a sex offender in California as law demands it. The Petty couple moving in would lead to appraisal value of our homes to go DOWN due to safety concerns. It would lead to children and women being a target.”

Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty At The Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 Runway Show

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 12: Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

“We, the residents of Hidden Hills, must put our resident’s safety first,” it continued. “Don’t wait to receive a letter from the government saying a predator has moved in near you. DO NOT allow this dangerous sex offender to live near you, SHOW that you are against sex offenders in our Hidden Hills neighborhood!”

Meanwhile, Petty- who fathered Papa Bear with the rap star- served over four years in prison for first-degree attempted assault at age 16. When authorities arrested him in 2020 for failing to register as a sex offender in California, they sentenced him to three years of probation and one of home detention, plus a $55,000 fine. However, prosecutors wanted prison time and supervised release, since he owns luxury homes that aren’t exactly horrible to stay in. Amid other legal issues, the couple is facing an uphill battle to forego these past crimes, but this was reportedly an overblown and disrespectful ploy from a fan, so hopefully this doesn’t affect them any further. For more news and the latest updates on Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty, check back in with HNHH.

