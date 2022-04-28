petition
- MusicPetition To Ban Nicki Minaj From Social Media Circulates Online, Fails MiserablySome folks are just ruthless.By Alexander Cole
- TV"Baddies" Fans Petition To Boot Rollie Off The ShowThis seems a bit extreme for the reality TV show, but we know that even fans think her fights are doing a bit too much.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipCrip Mac Could Serve 15 Years, Fans Petition For Shorter SentenceFans aren't willing to let Crip Mac go down without a fight.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSoulja Boy's Ex Seeks Rapper's Musical Royalties, Streaming Income, And Weed Revenue To Pay Off Civil SettlementMore bad news for Soulja Boy.By Ben Mock
- MusicPetition To Prevent Kanye West From Relocating Donda Academy To L.A. Receives 12,000 SignaturesKanye West's attempt to move Donda Academy to a church in Los Angeles is facing some challenging opposition.By Cole Blake
- MusicUsher's Ex-Wife Petitions To Drain Georgia’s Lake Lanier Over Son's DeathUsher's ex-wife, Tameka Foster, wants Lake Lanier drained.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureCardi B Superfan Allegedly Started Petition To Kick Nicki Minaj Out Of Hidden HillsThe petition highlighted Kenneth Petty's sex offender status.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj's Neighbors Petition To Kick Her Out Reportedly From Cardi B TrollApparently the drama over concerns about her husband's crimes was a ploy from a fan who took it too far.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Tech"Stop Moriah Mills" Petition Launches Amid Ongoing Zion Williamson DramaSome people are starting to get tired of Mills' constant posting.By Ben Mock
- MusicTory Lanez's Fans Start Petition To Appeal VerdictFans of Tory Lanez have launched a petition to appeal his guilty verdict regarding the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJonah Hill Files To Legally Change His NameThe "Superbad" star filed a petition in Los Angeles earlier this week, seeking to make his stage name his only name.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDwyane Wade Files Petition To Legally Change Daughter Zaya's Name And GenderDwyane Wade filed a court motion to legally change 15-year old Zaya Wade's gender and name. By hnhh
- Pop CultureAmber Heard Blasted As Petition To Have Her Removed From "Aquaman 2" Gains Over 2.2 Million SignaturesFilming has already wrapped, but while Heard and ex Johnny Depp battle it out in court, his fans have called her out for alleged domestic abuse.By Erika Marie