Crip Mac Could Serve 15 Years, Fans Petition For Shorter Sentence

Earlier this week, Crip Mac ran into some unexpected problems during a court appearance. He appeared for charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, which he was arrested for in September. The judge dropped the charges at a state level, but he was arrested by U.S. Marshals only moments later. Reportedly, his case was moved up to federal court, and he has a hearing scheduled for next week.

His indictment, obtained by Billboard, was eventually unsealed. It allowed fans to glean more insight into his case, and according to No Jumper, things aren't looking good for the personality. Considering his current charges and record, he could be looking at a minimum of 15 years behind bars.

Read More: Crip Mac Arrested, Faces Federal Gun Charges

Crip Mac Hit With Federal Charges

Fans have been understandably upset by this information, and aren't willing to sit back and watch him go down without a fight. Shortly after news of his arrest began to swirl, a petition was started on Change.org pushing for Crip Mac to receive a lesser sentence. While it's only been around for roughly a day, it's already managed to get nearly 10K signatures. Clearly, the LA native has a loyal fanbase, and they don't want to see him locked up.

Crip Mac's previous arrests were on attempted second-degree armed robbery, grand theft, and similar gun charges. Speaking to Billboard, defense attorney Curtis Briggs, who is unrelated to Crip Mac's case, revealed that cases like this are fairly common. "Sometimes, local authorities become frustrated by lenient sentencing for people who are prolific [offenders], so they request the feds review for prosecution," he described. "This puts more prison time in the discussion."

Fans Want Crip Mac's Sentence Reduced

What do you think of reports that Crip Mac could be looking at a 15-year sentence? What about fans rallying in attempts to get him a lesser sentence? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Will Crip Mac & Maxo Kream Fight Soon? Mac Responds To Rapper's Jab

[Via][Via]