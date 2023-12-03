Will Crip Mac & Maxo Kream Fight Soon? Mac Responds To Rapper's Jab

During a recent interview with No Jumper, Crip Mac finally responded to a challenge from Maxo Kream to duke it out in a boxing match. Moreover, he said that he doesn't believe in celebrity boxing matches as a whole, and that there's not as much animosity as Maxo thinks there is. You can check it out near the beginning of the video below, and they go on to talk about a lot of different and wild topics. One of them is a "Crip Mount Rushmore," for which Mac suggested that Blueface should be on there. So did Adam22, who the rapper recently blasted for not inviting him to party with Blue.

Furthermore, even though there have been many ups and downs, the personal brands of Adam22 and Crip Mac go together quite well in this clout-chasing, chronically online environment. In fact, Mac recently appeared on the reality show For The Love Of Lena, and his antics have really taken the program to a new level of hilarity. Lena The Plug is Adam's wife, and their relationship as adult film stars inspires just as much discussion as clicks and revenue. We can only guess as to what antics these three will get up to in the near future.

Read More: Maxo Kream Recruits Up-And-Comer Luh Tyler For "Whatchamacallit"

Crip Mac Speaks On Maxo Kream's Fight Challenge: Watch

However, let's not forget about Maxo Kream, who also had a nice sit-down on No Jumper, which is how he got this Crip Mac discussion rolling. He's had a relatively chill 2023, with a big hiccup being his enduring RICO charges that got him into some legal trouble earlier this year. It seems like the Houston native sidestepped any further issues regarding this, so hopefully it doesn't come back to haunt him after already serving his time. We'll see whether this fight with Mac ends up happening, although from the looks of it, it's pretty unlikely.

Meanwhile, Adam and Mac had their issues in the past, so maybe the former has a bit of a bias in this matchup. Either way, we're sure that it would be a nice piece of content to promote and play up for the cameras. Would you tune in to see which man comes out on top? Let us know in the comments and stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Maxo Kream and Crip Mac.

Read More: Crip Mac Blasts Adam 22 For Mentioning Him During Sidney Starr Interview