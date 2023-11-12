Crip Mac Speaks On Adam22 Altercation

During his latest appearance on No Jumper, Crip Mac spoke on his recent "Squabble" with Adam22. When Adam asked the personality what he thought of the incident, Crip Mac assured the host that he "attempted." It remains unclear exactly what their disagreement surrounded, however, Crip Mac suggested it could have had something to do with Adam's wife, Lena The Plug.

Elsewhere in the clip, Adam mentions a recent photo that went viral of Lena and various men, including Crip Mac. The photo led many to suspect that they'd be shooting some adult content together, but Crip Mac says that hasn't taken place, at least for now. He made it clear that he's ready and willing, however, when and if the opportunity presents itself.

Read More: Dillon Danis Returns To Trolling Logan Paul And Nina Agdal, References Adam22 And Lena The Plug’s New Reality Show

Crip Mac Says Adam22 "Attempted"

There was some tension between the two internet personalities earlier this month, after Adam22 mentioned Crip Mac during his interview with Sidney Starr. This prompted quite the response from Crip Mac, who wasn't happy that the host got him involved. He popped off on him in a video, letting him know that he found it to be disrespectful. "Adam, you custer motherf*cker... Don't play with me with that custer a** sh*t," he said. "Quit playing with my name."

This isn't the only beef Crip Mac's been involved in as of late, however. He also recently roasted N3on for believing that his girlfriend is loyal, advising the streamer to cut things off with her. "Don't that sitch play you, hood," he told him. "Block her number and never contact her again. She another snake. Can I keep it 55th street? Get it fivegether, N3on hood." What do you think of Crip Mac's take on his recent "Squabble" with Adam22? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Adam22 & Lena The Plug To Launch New Reality Show Where Contestants Vie For A Threesome

[Via]