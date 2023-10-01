Crip Mac Walks In Desto Dubb’s “Awful Lot Of Cough Syrup” Runway Show

Desto Dubb recently showcased a variety of new pieces from his streetwear brand, Awful Lot Of Cough Syrup, with a fashion show. The brand has collaborated with some major names in the past, including Young Thug, Coi Leray, Quavo, and more. With that being said, it's no surprise that they got a very special guest to act as a model in the show. Crip Mac graced the stage, strutting his stuff and showing off a few pieces from the line.

The personality rocked a pair of blue camouflage cargo pants, some sneakers, and a dark-colored t-shirt. The star of his look was a baby blue jacket that he flexed while moving down the runway. While he turned to show the back, he revealed the brand name emblazoned in reflective white writing. Crip Mac looked as confident as ever showing off the fit, and fans are glad to see him branching out.

Crip Mac Makes His Runway Debut

During an interview with Lil Blood TV back in July, Desto Dubb discussed building the brand, revealing that it took sacrifice and balance. "It's a lot of choices on the way to getting successful," he described. "How you make them choices is what's going to get you there. That's the biggest thing is how you make them choices. And sometimes those choices ain't based on what you was raised, what you was taught. It's based off of how much do you want it."

As for Crip Mac, the personality linked with Desto Dubb over the summer at one of the brand's locations, trying on some clothes and getting the founder to sample Olde English. What do you think of Crip Mac walking in the recent Awful Lot Of Cough Syrup runway show? Did you see any pieces that you would consider wearing? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

