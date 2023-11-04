Crip Mac Blasts Adam 22 For Mentioning Him During Sidney Starr Interview

Recently, Adam 22 sat down for an interview with Sidney Starr. During the interview, the Love & Hip Hop: New York cast member suggested that they sleep together, later inviting his wife Lena the Plug to join them. While she seems to be fairly attracted to Adam and Lena, one person she made it clear she wasn't interested in was Crip Mac. The No Jumper host showed her a photo of him during the interview, to which Sidney replied, "he is not my type at all."

Crip Mac has now responded to the interview, taking aim at Adam for bringing him up. "Adam, you custer motherf*cker," he began. He went on to say some transphobic things about Sidney Starr. "Don't play with me with that custer a** sh*t," he said. Obviously, Crip Mac didn't appreciate the shoutout, and isn't interested in hooking up with Sidney either. "Quit playing with my name," he added.

Crip Mac Pops Off On Adam 22

Adam 22 isn't the only person Crip Mac's called out as of late, however. Earlier this week, he came for N3on for failing to believe rumors that his girlfriend is cheating on him. The personality went in, insisting that the streamer leave her. "You scrawny, peasant motherf*cker," he began. "How the hell are you going to tell me that you believe when she say she celibate? You ain't f*cking, but she let somebody else? Her coochie and a**hole open. N***a get yourself together, hood. Or I'll have you 50-50 in that baby snaps alley. You a little scrawny scrawny boy. I'm not a bully, cuh. Imma have another youngun like firefly come beat your a**."

"Don't that sitch play you, hood. Block her number and never contact her again. She another snake. Can I keep it 55th street? Get it fivegether, N3on hood," Crip Mac added. What do you think of Crip Mac's reaction to Adam 22 mentioning him during his interview with Sidney Starr? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

