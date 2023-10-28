Boosie Badazz & Crip Mac Finally Link Up

Recently, Boosie Badazz linked up with Crip Mac. It's unclear if the duo actually got to spend any real time together, or if they simply posed for a few photos. Regardless, they appeared to be in good spirits. It's not the first time the two of them have connected, however, as the pair also recently did a live stream together.

During the live, which took place sometime at the beginning of this month, they made it clear that they have mutual respect for one another. "I f*ck with C Mac," Boosie told him. "I love your music, man," he responded. Crip Mac went on to tell Boosie that he's glad he's a free man following his recent legal issues, which saw him spending some time behind bars.

Read More: Crip Mac Shoots His Shot With Chrisean Rock, Shades Blueface In Wild Walmart Video: Watch

Boosie Badazz & Crip Mac Pose For Photos Together

Boosie then told him that he's interesting in a collab, and Crip Mac seemed to be all for it. The Louisiana-born rapper also let him know that he'd be in LA at the end of this month, and it appears as though they've gone through with their plans to meet. While it's uncertain whether or not the duo will be dropping anything in the near future, fans can only hope.

Boosie's been wrapped up in his ongoing beef with Yung Bleu as of late, and Crip Mac seems to have no problem starting some feuds of his own. Last week, he shot his shot with Chrisean Rock, shading her ex Blueface in the process. "If you wanna deal with a real crip – a real crip that can take care of kids and do real nifty things, you gon' f**k with 55th street... Certified crip cr*zy," he told Chrisean in a clip. What do you think of Boosie Badazz linking up with Crip Mac? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Demands Yung Bleu Repay The “Millions” He Reportedly Owes

[Via]