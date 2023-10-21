Crip Mac Shoots His Shot With Chrisean Rock, Shades Blueface In Wild Walmart Video: Watch

Chrisean Rock doesn't quite seem ready to let go of Blueface, based on the clues we've noticed on her social media lately. However, the 23-year-old has plenty of suitors knocking down her door at this time. She's been taunting her baby daddy relentlessly with her alleged new beau, Lil Mabu. Earlier this week they dropped off a diss track called "MR. TAKE YA B*TCH," which resulted in a minor Twitter spat between the two men on Friday (October 20).

Despite the fact that Rock has been showing off what appears to be a tattoo tribute to Mabu, Crip Mac is still putting in work to get her attention. While visiting Walmart recently, the social media star recorded a message to the Cr*zy In Love co-stars, dissing one and expressing his interest in the other. "If you wanna deal with a real crip – a real crip that can take care of kids and do real nifty things, you gon' f**k with 55th street... Certified crip cr*zy," Mac confidently told the camera while waiting to pay.

Crip Mac Has a Message for Blueface and His Baby Mama

"F**k with a real nifty crip and guess what I'mma let you know right now?" Mac continued after calling Blue "Custerface." As the person filming moved closer, Chrisean's latest love interest made one thing abundantly clear – he can't wait to get her in bed. "Chrisean Rock, I'm gonna bust your coochie and a**hole!" the 30-year-old promised before asking his mother for her opinion on the matter. "I think it's a fabulous idea," she agreed.

Even if things with Chrisean Rock don't work out, Adam22 has hinted that we could still see Crip Mac get some with his wife, Lena The Plug. After going viral for filming an interracial scene with Jason Luv, the adult actress is reportedly now planning a video shoot with multiple men. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

