A new clip has hit the internet, showing Blueface and Crip Mac linking at a recent Druski show. In the clip, the duo are seen shaking hands and Crip Mac appears to express his appreciation for the rapper. They both look to be in good spirits during the interaction. In the clip, a large “55” is also seen shaven into the back of Crip Mac’s head.

The second season of Blueface’s Zeus series alongside Chrisean Rock, Blueface & Chrisean Rock: Crazy In Love, is set to air tomorrow (July 16). Chrisean is currently pregnant with the rapper’s child, and it’s been nothing but drama between the pair since she announced the pregnancy. The next season of the show appears to center around Chrisean’s pregnancy journey.

Crip Mac Greets Blueface

Amid the drama, Blueface has instead turned his attention to the mother of his first two children, Jaidyn Alexis. Blueface announced his new MILF Music label last month, alongside a new track by his baby mama, titled “Stewie.” The duo took the stage together recently, and Jaidyn Alexis was not exactly well received by the audience. The crowd booed the mother of two while she danced on.

As for Crip Mac, he most recently went off on social media about a viral clip of the Island Boys. The clip shows the musical duo, and biological twin brothers, kissing on the lips. One of the Island Boys had posted the clip in efforts to promote his OnlyFans. For obvious reasons, the controversial clip got users talking. Crip Mac was disgusted, calling the stunt “custer activity.” “Y’all might as well f**k each other in the a*s,” he said, “Y’all make me sick.” “Why do that type of sh*t?,” he also asked them. “You don’t have no respect five yourself,” he added, calling the pair “God damn custer boys.”

