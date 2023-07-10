Blueface is obviously no stranger to controversy. Earlier this month he got the internet seriously riled up with his parenting techniques. At the time, the Californian shared a video of his 6-year-old son on Instagram. He accused the young boy of being “gay” for looking for snacks rather than hanging out with strippers. After the video went viral, Blue’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, spoke out in defense of her son. Still, it remained unclear why the rapper had nearly naked women at home with his kids.

Now that he’s dropped his “House Arrest” single, everything is beginning to add up. The soon-to-be father of three hired dancers to join him at home for a day of filming the track’s accompanying music video, which finds Blueface reflecting on how he’s been spending his days while stuck at home with an ankle monitor strapped to him at all times.

Blueface is Back with More New Music

As the video begins, we see the 26-year-old playing video games and smoking a blunt before pausing to plug his monitor in. As he spits his bars he’s joined by a group of curvaceous females who entertain him by doing the splits across the kitchen counter while bouncing their booties. Blueface’s baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, was reportedly home as the visual was being filmed. She doesn’t make an appearance, however, it was just a few weeks ago that the mother of two dropped her own “Stewie” single under her co-parent’s MILF Music label.

Stream Blueface’s “House Arrest” audio above, and check out the NSFW music video for the single here. Are you a fan of the “Thotiana” rapper’s music, or would you like to see him go in a different direction? Let us know in the comments, and find more HNHH release recommendations on our Fire Emoji playlist at the link below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Two little monkeys jumpin’ in the bed

One fell off and bumped a b**ch head

Hit it so good make a b**ch

I can tell a b**ch a lie, she gon’ believe it