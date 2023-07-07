Throughout his career, we’ve not only seen Blueface feud with the romantic partners who have come and gone from his life but also his mother. The 26-year-old and Karlissa Saffold have what seems to be a toxic relationship, though they still attempt to work through their issues to remain in each other’s lives. Even with his many mistakes over the years, Blue’s mom continues to defend him from haters and critics.

Most recently, the Californian is facing backlash for offering to show his 6-year-old son stripper booty cheeks while filming a video with a group of women. “Son, come here. It’s booty cheeks out here and you’re in here looking for chips and Slim Jims. You ain’t gay is you?” Blueface asked Jayvaughn as he stood in the pantry, hiding from the chaos ensuing outside. In another Story post, the soon-to-be father of three shows scantily-clad ladies dancing away with his little ones and their mom, Jaidyn Alexis, also in the home.

Read More: Blueface Slammed For Showing Son Strippers & Asking Him If He’s Gay

Karlissa Saffold Defends Blueface from Critics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

As concerned people have been bashing Blueface for exposing a minor to such NSFW content, Karlissa hopped on IG to defend her son. “False alarm, false alarm. He ain’t see nobody’s a**,” she assured the world. “I checked it out. I went off, and they said he was not present to watch nobody’s a**,” the family matriarch continued. “He’s not watching nobody twerk. He ain’t seen no naked a**. [Blueface] covered up his eyes, like this, while he took him to the pantry. So he didn’t see no nakedness. He ain’t see no booty cheeks. False alarm, false alarm. Everybody go home.”

Saffold also made it clear that her grandsons have several nannies and family members “on duty” to watch the kids. Elsewhere in the news, Zeus shared the trailer for Cr*zy In Love season two earlier this week. Seeing as Chrisean Rock was pregnant throughout filming, it’s likely there will be far less physical drama, however, the emotional tension between her and Blueface is sure to remain high. See the video at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: “Cr*zy In Love” Season 2: New Teaser Shows Chrisean Rock & Blueface Discussing Their Baby’s Paternity

[Via]