We haven’t had weekly episodes of Zeus’ Crazy In Love to entertain (or shock) us for several months now. However, on Sunday (July 2) there was an announcement to expect the controversial reality series to return later this month. Of course, we’ve been seeing Chrisean Rock and Blueface’s rocky relationship play out in real-time, but fans and haters of the couple are still curious to see how it will look when played out on the small screen. From the looks of yesterday’s teaser, season two will primarily focus on the 23-year-old’s pregnancy.

From day one of sharing her news with the world, Rock’s co-star has attempted to deny his paternity. In more recent months, however, she claimed during an Instagram Live session to have taken a test confirming that the child is his while also expressing interest in giving birth at home. “Is there any chance this is not my baby?” Blueface anxiously asks his future second baby mama in the new preview. “Babe, no. This is your baby,” Chrisean assures him.

Read More: Chrisean’s Dad Hits Blueface On “Crazy In Love,” Twitter Reacts To New Reality Show

Zeus Gives Us a First Look at Crazy In Love Season 2

At this time, it’s unclear what lies in store for the “Thotiana” rapper and his partner. He recently was placed on house arrest after allegedly taking charges on Rock’s behalf. Since then, he’s been shacked up with his first MILF Music signee, Jaidyn Alexis, with who he shares two children. In the weeks leading up to the 23-year-old’s due date, we’re hoping to see her and Blueface figure out a plan for co-parenting together.

Aside from reacting to the new Crazy In Love trailer, social media users have also been discussing Chrisean Rock’s behaviour during the last trimester of her pregnancy. The past few weekends have seen the Baltimore native outside living her best life, from performing at the club to twerking at BET Awards. Chrisean has faced some backlash for her free-spirited antics, but some are suggesting this is an unfair double standard seeing as Rihanna has been out and about while she’s expecting as well. Read the ongoing discourse at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Chrisean Rock & Rihanna’s Pregnancy Antics Compared By Social Media

[Via]