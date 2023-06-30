Chrisean Rock certainly isn’t perfect, but the 23-year-old does know how to keep us entertained. Her fans have always loved the Baddies starlet for her larger-than-life personality and ambition. Unfortunately, her on-again-off-again relationship with Blueface has dimmed her light significantly. The pair have been feuding consistently since Rock revealed that she’s pregnant back in January. Things took a serious turn when the “Thotiana” rapper was arrested recently after he and Chrisean got into a physical altercation with another woman.

Since his first baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis, picked him up from jail, Blueface has remained on house arrest. This puts a major halt on any summer plans he had. Earlier this week Blue didn’t hesitate to vent his frustrations about the situation on social media. “I’m only on house arrest ‘cuz I took all the charges for Rock,” the Californian wrote alongside a screenshot of a text, seemingly from Chrisean, apologizing to him. “[Why] do you think there is no warrant for her arrest?” he asked,

Chrisean Rock Pulls a Reverse Uno on Blueface

“[Why] would I let her stay in my house when I’m stuck in another state [and] I got my [baby mama] ready to drive to me with the kids? Rock is out, Jaidyn is in. It’s that simple,” Blueface declared. Over on Twitter, the Baltimore native used some of her ex’s own words against him, writing, “Bla bla bla, we don’t [wanna] hear [that] sob story,” on Thursday (June 29) afternoon.

No matter how you feel about her, it’s undeniable how much Chrisean Rock has grown up over the past year. She previously would have been deep in her feelings over Blueface’s recent behaviour, but instead, she’s been outside in full force, securing the bag before giving birth. Last weekend, we saw her not only performing at a club but also twerking at the BET Awards alongside Sexyy Red in the aisles. See for yourself at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

