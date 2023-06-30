charges
- GossipChrisean Rock's Alleged Tamar Braxton Concert Victim Presses ChargesIn November, Chrisean Rock allegedly punched James Wright Chanel in the face at a Tamar Braxton show.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicQuando Rondo Arrested On Federal Drug Charges: ReportThe FBI supposedly arrested him without incident, which follows an indictment against him and 18 others from six months ago.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPunchmade Dev Mugshot Revealed By Chicago PDThe rapper previously faced an investigation from law enforcement concerning his video "Wire Fraud Tutorial."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop Culture50 Cent Won't Face Charges For Mic-Throwing Incident During Concert: ReportEven though the 48-year-old dodged this during the week, this case will remain open for a year and will require him to behave.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKodak Black Files To Have Drug Possession Case Thrown OutKodak Black wants his 2022 drug possession case dismissed.By Cole Blake
- MusicYoung Nudy Celebrates Beating His Case Despite "Snitches""I done beat them folks to sleep," Young Nudy announced.By Caroline Fisher
- MoviesJonathan Majors' Assault Trial Date RevealedJonathan Majors is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMad Muzik Cali Accused Of Murdering His Pregnant Ex GirlfriendEarlier this month, Raesha Heard was shot "multiple times" in front of her 9-year-old son.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicGunplay Explains Why He Allegedly Pointed Rifle At His Wife And Baby: ClipAccording to Gunplay, he smelled like liquor because his wife poured it on him.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicCasanova Asks For Reduction Of Prison Sentence, Denies Robbery ChargesThe rapper also cited that his "extraordinary acceptance of responsibility" warrants mercy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPolo G Charged With Illegal Possession Of A Weapon, New Details Of Alleged Robbery EmergeLAPD claims to have found multiple guns in Polo G's home during their search earlier this week.By Caroline Fisher
- PoliticsLawyer Who Got Gunna Out Of Prison To Represent Donald TrumpDonald Trump has recruited Steve Sadow.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureWoah Vicky Explains Why She Pressed Assault Charges Against Chrisean RockVicky admitted to snitching and said that the situation occurred thanks to some social media misconceptions.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBlueface Proclaims "Free My Son" After Woah Vicky Presses Charges On Chrisean RockVicky's reportedly accusing Chrisean of assault for their alleged recent "Baddies" brawl.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCardi B Legally In The Clear Following Microphone-Throwing IncidentCardi B's battery case has been dropped.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CulturePlies Roasts Donald Trump Over Latest Indictment: “Pw*ssy Azz Trump!!!!”Plies let loose on Donald Trump on social media.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureCarlee Russell Could Face Charges, Ex-Boyfriend ReactsPolice are discussing potential charges for Carlee Russell.By Cole Blake
- SportsNo Charges Filed In Britney Spears Assault CaseIt appears that the slap drama has come to an end.By Ben Mock
- CrimeChrisean Rock Wanted In Oklahoma On Drug ChargesChrisean Rock is reportedly wanted for possession with intent to sell.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Brutally Responds To Blueface's Rant About Taking Charges For HerRock's baby daddy isn't pleased about being stuck on house arrest for the foreseeable future.By Hayley Hynes