Trey Songz Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Nightclub Worker

Trey Songz was arrested in New York City over the weekend for allegedly punching a nightclub employee as the venue was closing. Prosecutors claim the singer was partying at Dramma Night Club and became “needlessly irate" when a worker told him it would be shutting down around 4:25 AM. They explained the allegations in Manhattan criminal court on Sunday, as caught by The New York Post.

At the arraignment hearing, authorities charged Songz with third-degree assault and second-degree mischief. The second charge stemmed from an unrelated incident that same morning. Prosecutors alleged that he also damaged approximately $1,500 worth of property at a restaurant and hookah lounge named Mira. The property included hookahs, DJ equipment, and sofas.

Songz ended up getting out on supervised release and avoided speaking about the drama outside of the courtroom. “Have a good night, brother,” he told one photographer when pressed for comment.

Trey Songz's attorney, Mitchell Schuster, addressed the incident in a statement provided to The New York Post. “His security intervened to protect him and contain the situation, and an altercation occurred in the ensuring confusion,” Schuster said in a statement. “Despite being the target of the initial provocation, Trey was arrested. Public figures are often treated as targets for instigation in pursuit of headlines or financial gain. Trey is cooperating fully in both matters, and we are confident the full context and facts will come to light.”

Trey Songz Legal Battles

IRVING, TEXAS - OCTOBER 11: Trey Songz performs during the Trey Songz & Friends concert at Toyota Music Factory on October 11, 2025 in Irving, Texas. (Photo by Ayisha Collins/Getty Images)

It's far from the first time Trey Songz has found himself in legal trouble. In 2016, he was charged with aggravated assault after going on a rant during a show in Detroit. He allegedly flung items at the audience, injuring a police officer and a photographer. He ended up taking a plea deal for disturbing the peace in that case.

Songz also allegedly got into a fight with a police officer at a playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in 2021. Looking ahead, Trey Songz will return to the courtroom on February 18 for another hearing about the Dramma Night Club incident.