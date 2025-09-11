Trey Songz Reaches Settlement In Sexual Assault Case

In 2020, Trey Songz was sued by a woman named Jauhara Jeffries, who alleged that he sexually assaulted her at a party in 2018. It was scheduled to go to trial in Miami this October. According to Billboard, however, a settlement has now been reached.

“This court has been advised that the matter has been settled as to all parties and therefore, it is hereby ordered and adjudged that this case is dismissed,” Judge Antonio Arzola declared earlier this week. “The court reserves jurisdiction to enforce the settlement and to enter orders necessary to this enforcement.”

“I can only comment that the matter has been resolved," Jeffries' lawyer Ariel Mitchell told the outlet. E11even Miami was also a defendant in the lawsuit. The club was accused of negligently serving Trey Songz alcoholic drinks despite his substance abuse issues. E11even Miami has not publicly addressed the settlement at the time of writing.

Trey Songz Legal Issues

Mar 11, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Singer, songwriter, rapper, and actor Trey Songz attends the NBA game between the Detroit Pistons and the Washington Wizards during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. David Reginek / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is far from the only lawsuit Trey Songz has been hit with in recent years. In 2023, for example, Maryland Capitol police officer Tyrelle Dunn also sued him for alleged assault. Dunn alleged that the incident occurred in 2021 when he tried to remove his wife from the artist's hotel room. Songz was ultimately ordered to pay an $11.2 million default judgment, but this January, the judgment was dismissed.

His team alleged that he didn't even know about the lawsuit until the end of 2024.