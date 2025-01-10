Trey Songz Seeks To Dismiss $13 Million Judgement Against Him In Battery Case

His lawyers claim the judgement "could ruin his life."

Trey Songz recently faced a pretty hefty consequence for his alleged actions, and now he wants to make his case to overturn them. Moreover, a Las Vegas court handed him an $11 million judgement that he must pay to Tyrelle Dunn, a Maryland Capitol police officer who alleges he and his security guards physically assaulted Dunn when he tried to get his wife out of Trey's hotel room. Now, according to court documents reportedly obtained by In Touch, the singer's lawyers filed a motion to contest this ruling and alleged that this judgement would result in a lot of struggle and excessive punishment for him.

"Good cause exists to set aside the default judgment because [Tyrelle] did not properly serve the summons and complaint on [Trey] in accordance with Nevada or California law," Trey Songz's lawyers claimed in the motion in question. "[Trey] did not know about this lawsuit until a few days ago, on November 27, 2024, at which point he promptly engaged counsel and filed this motion. Trey did not know about this lawsuit until November 27, 2024, when he received Instagram messages from fans expressing support after news broke about Dunn’s default judgment... The enforcement of this default judgment will be devastating to Trey and could ruin his life."

Trey Songz Reportedly Seeks To Overturn $11 Million Judgement

For those unaware, this alleged incident involving Trey Songz and Tyrelle Dunn allegedly occurred in Las Vegas back in 2021. Dunn claims that his wife was assaulted and lost access to her phone while in Trey's hotel room. However, the Virginia native has yet to publicly address this situation or respond to its latest developments, so we only have this reported court motion to go off of.

In other news, Jacquees recently denied a rumor that Trey beat him up, affirming that he was the one to win in their brief altercation. "Trey Songz is my brother, I love him to life," he told DJ Akademiks on the Off The Record podcast. "I don’t say 'I love you to death,' because that means you love them until they die. [...] We got into a fight. I went online, bro. Because I was hurt, that was our first fight and I was really hurt. Because I’ve been around Trey since I was 15-16. And I never expected us to fight physically."