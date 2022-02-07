battery
- MusicTrey Songz Gets Another Sexual Assault Lawsuit DroppedWhile the singer still deals with these accusations in the public eye, this is the second dropped lawsuit against him in about a month.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJermaine Jackson Hit With Sexual Assault Lawsuit For Alleged 1988 IncidentAccording to a Rolling Stone report, Rita Barrett sued the Jackson 5 founding member for allegedly assaulting her in her home.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeYung Bleu Battery Arrest: Singer Maintains His Innocence, Says He "Cherishes Women"Bleu was accused of picking up and dropping a woman after showing up unannounced at her Georgia home last weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- Music50 Cent Defended By DJ Envy Amid Mic-Throwing Battery Incident With Radio HostThe "Breakfast Club" commentator said that Fif didn't mean to hurt Bryhana Monegain; he just has really bad aim.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop Culture50 Cent's Lawyer Speaks Out After Mic-Throwing IncidentRecently, 50 Cent threw a microphone into his audience out of frustration, which ended up hitting a woman right in the head.By Caroline Fisher
- Music50 Cent Reportedly A Battery Suspect After Hitting Power 106 Host With MicrophoneBryhana Monegain left 50 Cent's recent LA show covered in blood.By Caroline Fisher
- LifeErica Mena Bit Police Officer During Weekend Arrest In Atlanta: ReportMore unflattering details about Erica's drunken night out are hitting gossip blogs this afternoon.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCardi B Legally In The Clear Following Microphone-Throwing IncidentCardi B's battery case has been dropped.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureJacquees Put Down $40 To Bond Out Of Gwinnett County After Simple Battery Arrest: ReportAfter spending seven hours behind bars, the R&B star still made it to Arizona where he performed despite his intense facial injuries.By Hayley Hynes
- TVJoseline Hernandez Arrested On Battery Charges After Big Lex BrawlThe Mayweather and Gotti fight had more than one massive combative incident.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureNikita Dragun Enters Miami Treatment Facility After Hotel Nudity & Battery ArrestThe 26-year-old social media starlet has been open about her mental health struggles, particularly with bipolar disorder, in the past.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDaBaby's 2020 Battery Lawsuit Against Kenneth Carey Takes Him Back To CourtThe 30-year-old has been accused of beating someone up, robbing them, soaking them with apple juice, and then skipping a party gig.By Balen Mautone
- CrimeRod Wave Arrested For Battery By Strangulation: ReportRod Wave has been placed under arrest for battery by strangulation.By Cole Blake
- SportsAlvin Kamara Reportedly Fractured Man's Orbital Bone In FightAlvin Kamara was arrested on Sunday, and the details are quite violent.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAlvin Kamara Posts Bond Following Battery ArrestAlvin Kamara allegedly beat a man up at a Vegas nightclub.By Alexander Cole