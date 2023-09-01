50 Cent’s Lawyer Speaks Out After Mic-Throwing Incident

50 Cent has been making headlines recently, after his onstage outburst left Power 106 host Bryhana Monegain injured. The rapper had been performing in LA on his “Final Lap” tour, when some technical difficulties got in the way of the show. He was given various microphones that weren’t working properly, and eventually, he had enough. He threw two different microphones into the audience out of frustration, and one of them hit Monegain right in the head.

Monegain posted photos of her injuries on social media following the incident, unveiling a large, bloody gash on her forehead. It was later revealed that she had filed a police report about the incident, and that the rapper is now a suspect in a criminal felony battery case. In her police report, Monegain claimed that she believed 50 Cent looked right at her just before throwing the microphone, alleging that she was his intended target. Fif’s attorney, Scott Leemon, recently shared a statement with Page Six about the incident, denying her claims.

50 Cent Hits Woman In The Head With Microphone

“Let’s be very clear,” he began. “As I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone.” Leemon continued, “Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed.” So, according to 50 Cent’s lawyer, the entire thing was an accident. With that being said, he could still be facing legal repercussions.

The Game took the opportunity to clown 50 Cent for the incident, sharing the clip on his Instagram Story. “Curtis, yo fat a*s came to LA hittin women,” the rapper wrote. Fif’s LA show did have some good moments, despite the scandal, as Nas joined him onstage for a couple of songs. He also gave the performer his flowers, telling the crowd “when this man dropped, the whole rap game changed.” Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on 50 Cent.

