50 Cent Reportedly A Battery Suspect After Hitting Power 106 Host With Microphone

Recently, 50 Cent brought his “Final Lap” tour to the Crypto.com Arena in LA, but some technical issues ended up stealing the show. The performer got fed up when he was given a few different microphones that weren’t working, and eventually lashed out. As a result of his frustration, the rapper decided to throw the microphone into the crowd. This happened two times, and one of them even left an audience member injured.

The unfortunate victim of 50 Cent’s microphone-throw was Power 106 host Bryhana Monegain, who shared photos of her injuries online. She’s seen with a large gash on her forehead, and her face and t-shirt look to be covered in blood. She was taken to the hospital following the incident, and it’s unclear whether or not she sustained additional injuries. It was speculated early on that the performer would face legal repercussions for his outburst, and according to TMZ, it’s now official. The outlet discovered that Monegain filed a police report for the incident yesterday, alleging that she was his intended target.

50 Cent Throws Microphone Into Crowd

According to the police report, Monegain believes that 50 Cent looked right at her before throwing the microphone her way, so he was well-aware that it had the potential to hit her. Now, 50 Cent is a suspect in a criminal felony battery case. He’s yet to address the situation publicly. The rapper did post on Twitter following the performance, however, claiming that his son Sire enjoyed it.

He posed onstage alongside the 10-year-old, writing, “My LA show was SIRE approved, he said man that was crazy! My little man could feel the love.” The artist is scheduled to make various stops across California into next week. For now, it’s still unclear how his newfound legal trouble could impact the “Final Lap” tour. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on 50 Cent.

