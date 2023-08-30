Snoop Dogg Appears To Be Annoyed With 50 Cent’s Fans Asking Him For Tour Tickets

New York's finest, 50 Cent, is still on his Final Lap Tour. Joining him have been artists Busta Rhymes, Jeremih, J. Cole, and many more iconic names in hip-hop. Tonight (August 30) he will be making his next stop in downtown Los Angeles, California at the Crypto.com Arena. Unfortunately, for those who have not gotten tickets yet, the show is sold out. However, the G-Unit icon might have a way for the fans out there who were not as lucky. With the show being in the beating heart of California, 50 had to hit up his connections to see if he could help squeeze a few more fans into what should be an amazing show.

Of course, who better to ask than none other than Snoop Dogg! Well, that not have been the best solution because now supporters of the "In Da Club" artist are blowing up his phone. Instructions can be found underneath his latest Instagram post recapping his show in Albuquerque, New Mexico. "LA tomorrow night we are gonna turn it all the way up 🔥 SOLD OUT ! But call @snoopdogg for tickets, 🤨he can still get everybody in. 😆I’m turning my phone off. LOL #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi @thefinallaptour"

Read More: Doja Cat Unveils Release Date And Album Cover For “Scarlet”

Snoop Dogg Responds Watch:

Snoop Dogg took the time to hop on his Instagram with a response for 50 Cent and his supporters. "50 Cent, you told these n***** to call me for tickets? N****, I ain’t got no tickets to your show! I ain’t got no tickets to my show! So y’all can stop calling me, texting me, talking about, ‘Cuz, 50 said." He doubles down saying, "Y’all better take that s*** up with 50, n****. I can’t do nothing for you, man." However, Snoop cannot play it up anymore as he lets out a laugh before the video ends. These two have been close friends for decades, so it was hard to believe he was actually upset with 50.

What are your initial thoughts on Snoop Dogg's response to 50 Cent and his supporters asking him for tickets? Did you buy into the joke between the two rappers? What is your favorite friendship in hip-hop? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Read More: Travis Scott Announces “Circus Maximus” Tour Dates