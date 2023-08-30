Doja Cat Unveils Release Date And Album Cover For “Scarlet”

Doja Cat is giving out all the goods on her forthcoming album release. The 27-year-old rapper and singer is finally set to drop her fourth studio album, Scarlet on September 22. We are still unsure about how many tracks or features are going to make the project, but this is still exciting news. Doja has been dropping a lot of updates during this LP's rollout. Just yesterday, August 29, she posted to her Instagram to show off the cover art for her new single, which will drop on Friday, September 1 with the title being "Demons."

Before that, on August 27 Doja teased us with a sneak peek of the music video for "Demons" as well. Of course, fans have also been enjoying what appears to be a single for the album, "Paint The Town Red," for nearly a full month. That song is almost up to 100 million streams. Now, we finally have the biggest news of them all. Very recently, Doja Cat went to her Instagram account again to share her cover art for Scarlet. The caption says, "SCARLET 9.22 🕷️"

Read More: Taylor Swift Jokes About Famous Kanye West Interruption At Concert

Doja Cat Reveals The Scarlet Cover: Look

Looking at the cover, it is very simplistic but it certainly looks cool. A reddish-tinged creepy-crawly is the center of attention, with a little drop of blood above it. The background is a solid white, adding a nice color contrast. Doja Cat is fully committed to this devilish persona, and it will hopefully translate to the production, song themes, and message of the album too. Furthermore, if you go to her account on any music streaming service, all of her album covers are now red, which is a cool little way to promote this renaissance. It is safe to say we cannot wait for Scarlet to arrive.

What are your initial thoughts on Doja Cat's album cover for Scarlet? Do you think this will be her best project yet? Do you think she will go in a similar direction with her style or totally switch it up? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Read More: Warren G Claims He Helped Snoop Dogg Avoid 2Pac Shooting