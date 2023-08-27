Doja Cat Debuts New Tattoo Alongside Chilling Teaser For “Demons” Music Video

Doja Cat’s got a new tattoo. The hitmaker showed off her new ink, which comprised the image of a scythe that curves behind Doja’s ear. It’s a fitting piece given the abundance of death-related imagery that appears in the music video for her latest single, “Paint The Town Red”. At the time of writing, the song has peaked at #15 on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s a major bounce back from her other single of 2023, “Attention”, which peaked at #31.

Both singles come as Doja prepares to release her new album, Scarlet. While a release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, it is expected to drop before the end of fall. Scarlet is Doja’s studio album, and her first since 2021’s Planet Her. That project once again highlighted her massive rise. Just five years ago, her debut album, Amala, peaked at #138. However, her last two albums have been top-ten hits, with Planet Her peaking at #2. Could Scarlet take her to the top of the charts?

Doja Gets Spooky

Doja Cat shows off new scythe tattoo. pic.twitter.com/HIImhj5Ajc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 26, 2023

Doja Cat in new music video teaser for her upcoming song, “Demons”. pic.twitter.com/Dl10RLLe2N — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) August 27, 2023

However, a new tattoo wasn’t the only thing that Doja showed off this week. She also dropped a still from the music video for her next single, “Demons”. The pair of images are top-down shots of Doja sitting huddled in a bath tub filled with black liquid. A monstrous hand can be seen gripping the back of her. Furthermore, in the second image, Doja’s eyes are opaque white. It’s a nice play on the traditional possession imagery. For example, in the CW show Supernatural, demon possession was shown through opaque black eyes.

Additionally, Doja has recruited some true horror royalty for the music video. Christina Ricci will reportedly appear in the video alongside Doja. Perhaps best remembered as the 90s Wednesday Addams, Ricci’s horror cred go far beyond that iconic role. She also appeared in Sleepy Hollow, Monstrous, Netflix’s Wednesday, and Yellowjackets. Furthermore, she produced and starred in the short-lived Lizzy Borden Chronicles. Be sure to watch out for the drop of “Demons” in the near future.

