Doja Cat Channels Her Inner Alien In New IG Photo Dump

Doja Cat recently dropped off a new batch of trippy Instagram photos. The hitmaker is no stranger to showcasing her wild side on the Gram, and her latest offering is no exception. The “Attention” performer is seen posing using a filter on Photo Booth, making her head appear distorted and alien-like. In subsequent photos, she poses with some cute, animated stickers.

Doja rocks a white lace skirt and a white tube top in the new photo dump, topping off the look with a pair of chunky silver cross necklaces. She flexes her long dark locks, now complete with some bold baby bangs, and a Y2K-inspired makeup look. The artist’s pencil-thin, bleached brows are complimented by some bright, silvery shadow and a neutral lip. It’s clear that Doja’s making waves with her looks lately, and social media users sounded off in her comments section. While some note that Doja’s “giving MySpace photo vibes,” others can’t help but to inquire about her upcoming album.

Scarlet has yet to receive an official release date, however, some recent reports suggest that it’ll arrive on September 1. Doja shared a photo of her silhouette, complete with a pair of devil horns, with the caption “9.1.23” earlier this week. After already hearing “Paint The Town Red” and “Attention” this summer, it’s safe to say that fans are looking forward to the rest of the project.

“This new album is more introspective, but I’m not leaning so hard into that to where it becomes boring,” Doja Cat told Harper’s Bazaar. “So I want to give stories and bops. It’s a nice mixture of both. I think this project is a really fun canvas for me to play with my rap skills and talk about what’s going on in my life. But I’m not abandoning who I was and what I know about pop and singing and that aspect of music.” Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Doja Cat.

