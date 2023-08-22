Doja Cat Confuses Fans With Another Surreal Instagram Post

The pop star has yet another strange offering for her Instagram followers.

Doja Cat is no stranger to making her fans scratch their heads, in fact she did it earlier today. In that strange post, she shared pictures of herself with fans that had clearly been pretty heavily edited. Those edits includes layering pics of herself on top of each other, altering the background of pictures to scary imagery and placing random sequences of animals over top of it all. The response was appropriately confused from fans. Though despite their confusion many who have been fans for a while are more than used to this kind of content from Doja.

As it turns out, one post wasn’t enough for today because she followed it up with a second, similarly strange video. The short looped clip shows four Doja Cat’s layered on top of each other placed in front of a glitching background. It also features overlays of cats, dragons breathing fire, and people dancing all over the screen. The post is a pure assault on the senses but some fans were loving it. “This old school doja right here,” reads one of the top comments. “she’s returned back 2 her roots, this is my sh*tposting president,” another agrees.

Doja Cat Makes Another Bizarre Instagram Post

Recently, Doja Cat started a small war with some of her fans over. She disliked that they call themselves “Kittenz” and disavowed the name. As a result many of her fans rebelled, changing or deleting fan accounts dedicated to her music. She lost a few hundred thousand Instagram followers as a result but that didn’t seem to phase her.

In an interview following the beef she had with her own fans she didn’t seem to mind it much. Doja Cat said she “feels free” after losing a ton of her most dedicated followers. She is currently gearing up to release a new album and go on tour with Ice Spice and Doechii later this year. What do you think of Doja Cat’s strange new Instagram posts? Let us know in the comment section below.

