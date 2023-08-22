Doja Cat’s Latest Photo Dump Is Shooting For Meme Status

Over the past few months, the Grammy-award-winning artist Doja Cat has been making headlines for her left-field comments and photos. Recently, she got into an argument with her social media followers about not loving her fans. A series of tweets began when Doja said, “My life my rules my style my attitude.” The person responded back, “I wanna hear you say (I do love you guys) as usual you say to your fans.” Very candidly Doja clapped back with, “I don’t though cuz i don’t even know yall.”

It was pretty heated, especially when another fan chimed in: “and we don’t know you. but we have supported you through thick and thin. Mind you you’d be NOTHING without us. you’d be working at a grocery store making songs on f**king garage band miss high school drop out…” But the craziness continues on Instagram. The platinum-recording rapper and singer posted an odd thirst trap, with her forehead appearing larger than normal. This time though there are no revealing photos, as Doja aims for the memes with this recent collection of images.

Read More: Rihanna & ASAP Rocky’s Second Baby Boy Born Earlier This Month

Doja Cat Posts To IG: Take A Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

As you can see above, the photos include everything from blurred moving cars on a highway, to a two-headed baby goat-looking creature, to a dog with an extremely long neck. Doja Cat is definitely showing her creative and wacky side, especially with these photos captioned with, “roflcopter.” But some are sticking with her in the comments, with Ice Spice saying, “sexy.” A fan also writes, “girls throw together an obs[cure] set of photos and y’all think she’s crazy lol.” Doja is living care-free and ignoring the haters at every turn and there is nothing wrong with that.

What are your initial thoughts on these new pictures from Doja Cat? How do you feel about her breaking away from the “traditional” celebrity appeal? Why do you think a lot of people are questioning where she is at mentally? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to share all of your thoughts and opinions and in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all the latest breaking news around the music world.

Read More: T-Pain’s Alleged Mistress Tells Tasha K About Rapper Infecting Her & Sleeping With Married Busta Rhymes